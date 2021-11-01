Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 11:53

Water pollution and plastic waste among top environmental concerns for Irish households

According to the findings, 79 per cent of Irish households rated water pollution as a very important environmental concern while 74 per cent cited plastic waste as a top issue.
Water pollution and plastic waste among top environmental concerns for Irish households

New data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows water pollution and plastic waste are among the top environmental concerns for Irish households.

The research, which analyses the attitudes and concerns of Irish households in relation to the environment, was published by the CSO to coincide with the UN Climate Conference (Cop26).

The survey sample included a mix of owner-occupied, private rented and local authority rented dwellings from every county.

According to the findings, 79 per cent of Irish households rated water pollution as a very important environmental concern while 74 per cent cited plastic waste as a top issue.

Some 73 per cent of households would support stricter air pollution controls on industrial and energy-production activities as the most effective means of tackling problems of air quality.

However, just 29 per cent would support the introduction of traffic restrictions such as congestion charges and low emission zones in polluted cities.

If road fuel taxes went up by 10 per cent, this would prove an issue for rural households as 69 per cent said they had no alternative transport option.

Furthermore, if tax on home heating fuels was increased by 10 per cent, a significant 31 per cent of households said they would not make any energy efficiency improvements to their home.

More in this section

Cop26: Action not rhetoric needed to tackle 'existential crisis' of climate change, warns Martin Cop26: Action not rhetoric needed to tackle 'existential crisis' of climate change, warns Martin
Antigen testing pilot for schools should start within two weeks, says INTO president Antigen testing pilot for schools should start within two weeks, says INTO president
Immunology expert calls for rapid antigen tests and contact tracing for children Immunology expert calls for rapid antigen tests and contact tracing for children
Riverdancer who thought cancer diagnosis would end his career makes emotional return

Riverdancer who thought cancer diagnosis would end his career makes emotional return

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more