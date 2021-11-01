Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 10:31

Cop26: Action not rhetoric needed to tackle 'existential crisis' of climate change, warns Martin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is in Glasgow attending the UN's Cop26 event.
Cop26: Action not rhetoric needed to tackle 'existential crisis' of climate change, warns Martin

The issue of climate change is even more pressing than Brexit or the Covid-19 pandemic Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned as he attends the United Nations' Cop26 climate change conference, which continues in Glasgow today.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Martin said climate change is "without question" the most serious challenge of our lifetime and must be tackled with action instead of rhetoric.

"It is once in a hundred years that you face a pandemic, but I'm convinced that climate change is an existential crisis," Mr Martin said ahead of Monday's roundtable discussion with government leaders from around the world.

"I worry for our younger generations, for children yet to be born, what kind of planet they will be born into if there are very severe weather events, such as droughts and floods," he added.

The Taoiseach said Cop26 must be a "seminal event" in the fight against climate change, adding: "Fundamentally, it's about translating rhetoric into action."

While Mr Martin conceded that some commitments "may fall short of what people want", he believes there will be "a very positive momentum coming out of Cop26".

He added that climate finance will be a significant area of discussion in the coming days, with Ireland doubling its commitment to support developing countries in cutting their carbon emissions and adapting their economies towards environmental sustainability.

More in this section

Contents from Kildare country mansion to go under the hammer in two-day auction Contents from Kildare country mansion to go under the hammer in two-day auction
St Brigid's Day set to be extra bank holiday next year St Brigid's Day set to be extra bank holiday next year
Antigen testing pilot for schools should start within two weeks, says INTO president Antigen testing pilot for schools should start within two weeks, says INTO president
Riverdancer who thought cancer diagnosis would end his career makes emotional return

Riverdancer who thought cancer diagnosis would end his career makes emotional return

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more