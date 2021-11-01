Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 10:14

Bus hijacked by armed men and set alight in Co Down

Two masked and armed men boarded the bus and poured fuel over the vehicle before setting it alight.
Bus hijacked by armed men and set alight in Co Down

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police are appealing for information after a bus was hijacked and set on fire in Newtownards, Co Down.

The incident occurred at about 6.30am on Monday in the Abbot Drive area.

Two masked and armed men boarded the bus and poured fuel over the vehicle before setting it alight.

The driver got off the bus unharmed but has been left badly shaken by the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 444 of 01/11/21.

More in this section

Contents from Kildare country mansion to go under the hammer in two-day auction Contents from Kildare country mansion to go under the hammer in two-day auction
St Brigid's Day set to be extra bank holiday next year St Brigid's Day set to be extra bank holiday next year
Immunology expert calls for rapid antigen tests and contact tracing for children Immunology expert calls for rapid antigen tests and contact tracing for children
Covid: 1,963 new cases as Holohan reassures parents over school return

Covid: 1,963 new cases as Holohan reassures parents over school return

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more