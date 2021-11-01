Bus hijacked by armed men and set alight in Co Down

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police are appealing for information after a bus was hijacked and set on fire in Newtownards, Co Down.

The incident occurred at about 6.30am on Monday in the Abbot Drive area.

Two masked and armed men boarded the bus and poured fuel over the vehicle before setting it alight.

The driver got off the bus unharmed but has been left badly shaken by the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 444 of 01/11/21.