Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 09:37

Halloween call-outs down more than 50% in Dublin

Although there were less call-outs for DFB this Halloween, there were a number of serious incidents which the service attended to on Sunday night.
Halloween call-outs were down by more than 50 per cent in Dublin this year.

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) has said they received 186 fire calls, of which 133 were bonfire related.

Speaking to Newstalk, DFB assistant chief fire officer Greg O'Dwyer said there were a number of reasons why this Halloween was not as busy as previous years.

"The weather obviously kept people in, but it was down to really the local authorities doing fantastic work," O'Dwyer said.

"Clearing stockpiles of materials, bonfire materials, over the last number of weeks and members of the public playing their part in that too by reporting those.

"Also, a lot of people are deciding to do the responsible thing and go to organised events."

Although there were less call-outs for DFB this Halloween, there were a number of serious incidents which the service attended to on Sunday night.

Gas cylinders were found on a bonfire in Clondalkin, while crews had to put out a car after it was driven into a bonfire in Liffey Valley.

In the north of the city, a man suffered a hand injury from a firework.

In other incidents around the capital, firefighters attended a scene where petrol was being thrown onto a bonfire in Killiney, while in Leopardstown, smoke from a bonfire was reducing visibility on the M50.

