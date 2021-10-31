Gareth O’Callaghan calls Charlie Bird a “hero” following Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis

Sarah Slater

Well-known broadcaster and author Gareth O’Callaghan has called his former RTÉ colleague Charlie Bird a “hero” and a “legend” following his motor neurone disease diagnosis.

Despite being diagnosed with a rare life-changing and incurable disease multiple system atrophy (MSA) a neurodegenerative illness of which there is no cure, he wanted to let Mr Bird, a grandfather and father-of-two, he was not alone in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Mr O’Callaghan took to his official Facebook page posting that he knows what the feeling of being handed such a diagnosis is like for the now retired chief reporter for the national broadcaster is like.

There are approximately 360 people living with MND in Ireland, at any one time. Annually approximately 140 people in Ireland are diagnosed. The disease can affect adults at any age but most people diagnosed with MND are over the age of 50.

“I know what that moment feels like. There are no words to describe it, only shock, tears and disbelief.

“I have no doubt it will take Charlie time to come to terms with the strangeness of this life-changing illness, and all I can genuinely do from where I sit this morning as I write this, is to send Charlie and his wife Claire all my hope and strength.

“The path ahead is not an easy one. I also know this. But one thing I can promise you - there will be many joyful and happy moments that you might not expect, but they will come.”

Mr Bird had noticed seven months ago, around St Patrick’s Day that he was having problems with his voice which led to a battery of tests and his recent diagnosis.

Mr O’Callaghan who now lives in Cork left his role in Classic Hits FM three years ago after receiving his life limiting diagnosis of multiple system atrophy (MSA), a neurodegenerative illness.

The progressive disease results in a loss of function and death of different types of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Around 3,000 people in Ireland and the UK have been diagnosed with it.

He offered words of comfort and advised the 72-year-old who only learned of his diagnosis 10 days ago to not be around those who “dwell on the negative”.

“It can be a very lonely journey much of the time. Unless you have personal experience of this type of illness, then it's impossible to understand what it's really like. It's nothing short of horrendous and heartbreaking.

“There will be good days; enjoy every minute of them. There will also be very difficult days; on those days be kind to yourself, and rest, and do things that make your life feel more enriched,” Mr O’Callaghan added.

“Never let go of the belonging you feel for those special people who love you. Avoid those who dwell on the negatives. They're only robbing you of precious time. Leave them off.

“Seek comfort in nature. Walk through forests, spend time among trees that will share with you a peacefulness you will appreciate, that you will find nowhere else. Nature is now where you need to base yourself as much as possible.”

He described how life will never be the same again for his former RTÉ work colleague but “not to try to fit” back in. “Don't look back. It's no longer where your living must be done.

“Only time will tell you where that new sense of 'belonging' is; but if I know how much you love the mountains and the forest walks, then embrace them more than you ever have.”

He recounted a tale of how Mr Bird took it upon himself to fly to Asia on St Stephen’s Day in 2004 when word of that a devastating earthquake and tsunami had killed hundreds of thousands of people without clearance from RTÉ management.

“I hope in the weeks and months to come, Charlie, that you can find that same determination that I heard in your voice that morning in 2004 as you were trying to fly across the world in order to reach out to people whose lives had been destroyed, in order to show all of us back home here how much they needed our support and kindness. And you succeeded.

“Wherever that inner strength and that fearless resolve came from within you that Sunday morning so many years ago, I hope you can dig deep into your bravest moments and locate that power again, and ask it to get you over the initial shock of what you have just been told during this past week.

“Life goes on, and that includes your life. You are a much-loved hero, Charlie.

“It's so important now to be kind to yourself, and to try to leave the big stuff that keeps you awake at night at a safe distance just for now - far enough away to allow you to find some peace in those favourite places you go to when you are looking for space and healing, and the joy that can only be found in those places.

“Thinking of you today, Charlie Bird, and in the days and weeks to come - you legend!”