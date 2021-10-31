Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 18:27

Contents from Kildare country mansion to go under the hammer in two-day auction

The 19th century Barrettstown House in Newbridge, Co Kildare was put on the market during the summer for €3 million
Sarah Slater

The entire collection from a magnificent country mansion is to go under the hammer over a two-day auction.

The 19th century Barrettstown House in Newbridge, Co Kildare was put on the market during the summer for €3 million.

Now almost 900 items from the nine-bedroom home on 25 acres of land are to be sold on Tuesday and Wednesday by Laois based auctioneers Sheppards Irish Auction House.

Lot 86, a Chinese qing dynasty imperial court silk robe, is garnering a lot of attention. It is a blue silk summer weight court robe embroidered with coloured silks on silk gauze, and showing gold-couched dragons among clouds, waves, and auspicious emblems.

Lot 86, a Chinese qing dynasty imperial court silk robe.

Nine gold dragons chase the flaming pearl of wisdom and truth, the ninth dragon hidden in the fold, mounted in a museum acrylic conservation display case. It is estimated to be worth between €3,000 and €5,000.

Lot 371 is a 19th century Indian embroidered shawl decorated with intricate fine gilded wire thread, curated in a museum acrylic case estimated to be worth up to €1,500.

Chess lovers will delight in the lot 164 chess set with a price tag of €500.

The auction will take place online from 10am on Tuesday and Wednesday.

