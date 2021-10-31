Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 17:14

Man (21) dies in Galway crash

A 21-year-old man has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Galway
Man (21) dies in Galway crash

James Cox

A 21-year-old man has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Galway.

Gardaí in Salthill are investigating the crash, which occurred on the N59 in the townland of Corcullen, Moycullen shortly after 2am on Sunday morning.

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where a postmortem will take place.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at scene and carrying out their examination. The N59 at Corcullen is currently closed, and location diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

In particular, any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N59 at Corcullen, Moycullen between 2am and 2.30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Street Garda Station on 091 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Winning €1m Lotto ticket sold in Limerick store Winning €1m Lotto ticket sold in Limerick store
Met Éireann issues wind warnings for Munster, Galway and Mayo Met Éireann issues wind warnings for Munster, Galway and Mayo
Sinn Féin moves to support use of non-jury courts in ‘exceptional cases’ Sinn Féin moves to support use of non-jury courts in ‘exceptional cases’
Covid: 1,963 new cases as Holohan reassures parents over school return

Covid: 1,963 new cases as Holohan reassures parents over school return

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more