Covid: 1,963 new cases as Holohan reassures parents over school return

James Cox

A further 1,963 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State today.

As of 8am today, there are 500 coronavirus patients in Irish hospitals with 93 in intensive care units.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has sought to reassure parents the situation is being closely monitored with schools set to reopen on Monday after the midterm break.

He said: “I am conscious that parents and guardians will be concerned about the high level of incidence of Covid-19 amongst the 5-12 age group, particularly as children head back to school on Monday after the midterm.

“I want to reassure you that, as winter approaches, Nphet continues to monitor the level of incidence of the disease and to closely review the epidemiological data, the international research and guidance and to update our advice accordingly.

“International evidence tells us that, in the vast majority of cases, children who become infected with Covid-19 experience mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. The public health advice is based on scientific evidence and the direct experience of the pandemic in Ireland. It shows that child-to-child transmission is uncommon in school settings where there are preventive measures in place like those throughout our schools.

Children's health and wellbeing

“Schools are vital to the health and wellbeing of our children, and it is important that we continue to balance the priorities of safeguarding public health in the community with the social and psychological development needs of our youngest generation.

“As parents and guardians, you are playing an essential role in driving down COVID-19 infection in our communities. Please continue to observe the public health advice at home and at school drop off and pick up and remember to keep a safe 2m distance from other parents or guardians at these busy times."

Dr Holohan added: “Washing hands, covering coughs, wearing masks and staying home when we have symptoms, are becoming more commonplace and the continued practice by families and loved ones who visit your home will help to drive down transmission of this virus. Outdoor or well-ventilated indoor activities are safer for everyone. When planning social occasions, please keep the public health advice at the centre of what you do.

“I want to thank parents and guardians, grandparents, teachers, schools and of course, schoolchildren themselves, for continuing to work with us to limit the spread of Covid-19 and to keep driving down incidence of infection. You are helping us to protect patients in hospital and people in the community who are the most vulnerable to infection and severe illness. Your effort is vital to our success.”