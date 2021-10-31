Appeal to identify three bodies found off Co Clare coast

By Cate McCurry, PA

Gardaí have issued an appeal to discover the identity of three people whose bodies have been found off the coast of Co Clare in recent years.

Officers in Kilrush appealed to the public for their help in identifying the remains.

The body of a woman was recovered near Doolin by a member of the Burren sub-aqua unit during a training exercise on August 14th, 2016.

Gardaí ruled out foul play after a postmortem at University Hospital Limerick, and a DNA sample was taken.

Partial clothing on the body included denim jeans with the label Esmara, and a purple item with a size tag 40/42. A black belt with a woven pattern was also recovered.

The woman has never been identified and was buried in January 2018 at Drumcliffe Cemetery in Ennis.

Cliffs of Moher

In July 2010, the body of a man was discovered floating in the water off the Cliffs of Moher.

Foul play was ruled out after a postmortem in Limerick, and a DNA sample was taken.

Clothing on the body included black socks and black Velcro-strapped runners, which had the label “Indonesia and Budapest”.

A craniofacial reconstruction was carried out and an image was produced by the University of Dundee in Scotland. The image was shown on Crimecall in October 2014, but the man was not identified.

His remains were buried in July 2010 at Drumcliff Cemetery, Ennis.

In October 2018, the body a woman was discovered floating in the water off the Cliffs of Moher.

Again foul play was ruled out after another postmortem in Limerick, and a DNA sample was taken.

The woman was described as an Asian female, approximately 5ft 8in in height, of slim build and estimated to be in her early 50s.

Three items of jewellery were found on the body: a gold ring with the word “Caby” on the inside, a gold ring with green stones and a gold bracelet. She was buried in April 2020 at Drumcliffe Cemetery in Ennis.

Investigating gardaí are renewing their appeals to the public for assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 9080557, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.