Gardaí renew appeal over identity of body found on Sligo beach in 2009

By Cate McCurry, PA

Gardaí have renewed their appeal to identify a man whose body was found on a beach in Co Sligo 12 years ago.

The man’s body was found at Rosses Point on June 16th, 2009.

His body was taken to Sligo University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was carried out the following day.

Following the examination, gardaí ruled out foul play in the case.

In the course of garda enquires, it was discovered the man had recently arrived in Sligo and had checked himself into a hotel under a false name – Peter Bergman – four days before he was found dead.

He was sighted and captured on CCTV in and around the Sligo area for a number of days before he was found at Rosses Point.

Despite exhaustive enquires, the real identity of the man has never been identified.

A number of items were found on the rocks close to where his body was discovered.

The body was found at Rosses Point. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

These included black leather Finn Comfort shoes, size 44, manufactured in 2002 in Germany, dark socks, a black leather C&A jacket, navy C&A chino trousers, a black sleeveless Tommy Hilfiger jumper, a black leather belt called Key West USA, which was made in Italy.

The unknown man is buried in an unmarked grave in Sligo Cemetery.

Investigating gardai are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in bringing this case to a conclusion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station 071-9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Details of the case will feature on second episode of Ireland’s Unidentified Bodies, aired on Virgin Media 1 on Sunday.