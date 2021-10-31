Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 09:04

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Dublin

The incident took place on Davitt Road in Drimnagh
A woman has died following a road traffic collision in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a pedestrian and car on Davitt Road, Drimnagh at 1.45am.

The female pedestrian, aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Her body has since been removed to the Dublin City Morgue, where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

The scene is being examined by investigators and the road remains closed.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses, especially anyone who has dashcam footage of Davitt Road between 1am and 1.45 am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda station.

