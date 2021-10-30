Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 15:36

Ulster Bank advises customers to choose new bank ahead of closure

The bank said it was 'encouraging customers to get ready' for changes coming in 2022
Ulster Bank advises customers to choose new bank ahead of closure

Ulster Bank customers will be given six months’ notice to close their accounts and find a new provider from early next year, the bank said on Friday.

The bank said it was “encouraging customers to get ready” for changes coming in 2022 as part of its withdrawal from the Irish market. In the meantime, it said it was continuing to serve existing customers, and that no action was required by customers yet.

“Ulster Bank will contact customers directly when they need to take action and this will commence in early 2022 when we plan to begin to serve formal account closure notice to current account and deposit account customers,” it said.

“In advance of this, Ulster Bank is encouraging customers to consider their options, avail of supports and get ready to choose a new banking provider, particularly for customers’ current and deposit accounts.

“Over the coming months, we will engage with customers, including those who might need more support, to help them to get ready to choose a new provider, with a view to move and close their accounts.

“However, if customers are ready now, we are encouraging them to review their Ulster Bank accounts or make an appointment to review their Ulster Bank accounts.”

If no action is taken, customer accounts will be closed with a cheque issued for any remaining balance.

In addition, the changes to new business announced in July came into effect at close of business on Friday.

The bank now no longer accepts applications from new and existing personal banking customers for new products, with the main exception of mortgages, which will remain available for existing customers only.

For existing business customers, products and services remain available. The exception to this is Lombard Asset Finance, which remains open for new and existing customers.

Ulster Bank mortgage customers do not need to take any action for now as the bank is in discussions with other banks in the Irish market to transfer mortgages with their existing terms and conditions.

More in this section

Niac to consider approving vaccines for children aged five to 12 Niac to consider approving vaccines for children aged five to 12
Sinn Féin moves to support use of non-jury courts in ‘exceptional cases’ Sinn Féin moves to support use of non-jury courts in ‘exceptional cases’
Historian discharged from violent disorder charge following anti-racism march Historian discharged from violent disorder charge following anti-racism march
Winning €1m Lotto ticket sold in Limerick store

Winning €1m Lotto ticket sold in Limerick store

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more