Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 09:20

Biden tells Pope: ‘I'm the only Irishman you've ever met who's never had a drink’

Pope Francis replied by referencing that whiskey comes from Ireland
Biden tells Pope: ‘I'm the only Irishman you've ever met who's never had a drink’

US president Joe Biden has joked that he is the only Irish man Pope Francis has met “who’s never had a drink” as the two men met in the Vatican on Friday.

Pope Francis replied by referencing that whiskey comes from Ireland, in a jovial exchange between the leaders as they exchanged gifts.

The Democrat presented the pope with a commemorative coin and said: “You are the most significant warrior for peace that I’ve ever met.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYeq3jAxN8g

The coin included a reference to Mr Biden’s home political turf of Delaware and the military unit in which his late son Beau served before his death from a brain tumour in 2015.

“The tradition is – and I’m only kidding about this – next time I see you if you don’t have it, you have to buy the drinks,” Mr Biden said as he presented the coin.

“I’m the only Irish man you’ve ever met who’s never had a drink,” he quipped, speaking to the pontiff through a translator as the two leaders clasped hands.

“Because the Irish brought whiskey,” Pope Francis replied in Italian, as aides laughed at the exchange.

Mr Biden by his own account has never drunk alcohol, explaining while on the campaign trail in 2008: “There are enough alcoholics in my family.”

More in this section

Darragh O’Brien: Jump in number of homeless people is a serious concern Darragh O’Brien: Jump in number of homeless people is a serious concern
Gardaí against introduction of dedicated transport police, says Eamon Ryan Gardaí against introduction of dedicated transport police, says Eamon Ryan
Niac to consider approving vaccines for children aged five to 12 Niac to consider approving vaccines for children aged five to 12
EirGrid reports outages at three power plants

EirGrid reports outages at three power plants

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more