Covid: 2,549 new cases as Holohan warns public to be cautious over Halloween

There have been a further 2,549 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State, figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) show.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 stands at 481, including 97 in intensive care.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan highlighted the high incidence rate among children.

“Today we are reporting a high number of cases across the entire population, with the highest incidence amongst 5-12 year olds,” Dr Holohan said.

“While the Covid-19 vaccines give high protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death, the way to break transmission is by following all aspects of the public health advice.”

This comes as Leo Varadkar said on Friday that Health officials are considering whether the testing of symptomless close contacts should be reintroduced in primary schools.

The Tánaiste said he is aware of a growing rate of infection among children aged five to 12, and it is being monitored by the Government.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation has already called for the reintroduction of testing and contact tracing in primary school classrooms.

However, Mr Varadkar said it is not necessarily a “surprise” to see infections among young children, given that they remain one of the last segments of the population who are unvaccinated.

Halloween precautions

With the high incidence rate among children, Dr Holohan advised people to enjoy Halloween but to take precautions.

“This weekend, you can enjoy your favourite Halloween activities safely by taking some simple precautions:

“If you are having visitors over, provide hand sanitizer, open windows and try to ensure people can spread out and keep their distance from one another – avoid crowded parties.

“For trick-or-treaters, give out treats outdoors if possible. Wash or sanitize hands frequently, and before eating or handling treats.

“Neither children nor adults should go trick-or-treating or meet up with others if they have any symptoms of Covid-19, even if symptoms are minor – instead, please isolate and get a test.”