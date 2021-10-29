Man who attacked two people walking home at night avoids jail

Brion Hoban

A man who took part in an unprovoked late-night attack on two Brazilian men has received a fully suspended sentence.

Daniel Corry (29) was one of a number of men who set upon the two men in “a cowardly and vicious way” as they were walking home in Dublin City centre.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that one of the victims left Ireland the same year as the attack.

Corry, with an address at Carman's Hall, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Mary's Abbey, Dublin City centre, on February 17th, 2017.

Assaults

Passing sentence on Friday, Judge Karen O'Connor said that on the night in question, the two Brazilian men were returning home from the Temple Bar area when they noticed a group of young men near the Capel Building in Dublin City centre.

Judge O'Connor said assaults then took place on both victims and the CCTV footage showed Corry punching one of the Brazilian men. She said the other victim could also be seen being headbutted by another individual.

She said that in interview with gardaí, Corry identified himself on the CCTV footage and said he could not remember the events on the night. The court heard the accused has had significant drug addiction issues and a background of homelessness.

Judge O'Connor said the victims were minding their own business walking the streets of Dublin “as they are perfectly entitled to do” when they were set upon in “a cowardly and vicious way”.

The court heard that one of the victims left Ireland the same year as the attack and that while the man did not leave specifically because of the attack, it did factor into the decision.

Cowardly behaviour

Judge O'Connor said the offence was aggravated by the accused's role in the attack, the impact on the victims, the unprovoked nature of the attack and the “cowardly behaviour” in which two people were outnumbered and set upon.

She said the CCTV footage was “shocking and disturbing” viewing. She said she was concerned the accused was aged 25 when he carried out the attack, as she would expect more maturity and better judgement from a grown adult.

The judge noted the accused has young children, has expressed remorse for his actions on the night and has not come to garda attention since the events. She said he has made considerable rehabilitation since the offence.

Judge O'Connor sentenced Corry to four years imprisonment, but suspended the sentence in its entirety on strict conditions, including that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour for four years.