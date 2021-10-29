Historian discharged from violent disorder charge following anti-racism march

Fiona Ferguson

An historian who was involved in a “fracas” in a city centre pub and was fined for his role in a confrontation between two groups following an anti-racism march has been released from the indictment after meeting conditions set by the sentencing judge.

Donal Fallon (31), who was part of an anti-racism march against the group PEGIDA, said his group had felt “under siege” after men he believed were shouting Nazi slogans came into the bar.

Fallon, of Palmerstown Avenue, Palmerstown, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to violent disorder at Living Room, Findlater Street in the city on February 6th, 2016.

At the original sentencing date in April 2021, Judge Martin Nolan indicated he would impose section 100 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, which would avoid Fallon having a conviction on his record if he met certain conditions.

Conditions

Judge Nolan imposed a €500 fine and conditions including that Fallon gather €2,000 within six months. He indicated a sentence of nine months which would be imposed if the conditions are not met and deferred sentencing for six months.

On Friday Pieter Le Vert BL, defending, told the court that the money had been paid over and a further €1,200 fundraised for the Capuchin Day centre. He asked that Fallon be released from the indictment. Judge Nolan acceded to the application.

At the hearing in April, Judge Nolan noted there had been certain difficulties between fascist elements and their counterparts in the city on the day. He said Fallon was in a pub that evening when there were difficulties between his group and another group of young men that arrived.

CCTV

He said it seems Fallon's arm can be seen moving on the CCTV and the garda thinks it was possible he threw an item at the other group.

Judge Nolan noted Fallon was a well-known historian who had very good mitigation, including that he co-operated with gardaí, made admissions, pleaded guilty and has no previous convictions.

He said Fallon was a man of a good age and should have known better, but there had been no repeat of the behaviour in the five years since these events.

The judge noted that there was no evidence he struck anyone and that overall, his involvement was not that injurious, despite contributing to the overall fracas.

Seven men who were involved in the violent disorder onboard a Luas tram on the same day received fully suspended sentences in November 2019.