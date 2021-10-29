Financial abuse concerns rise with age, as 10,000 abuse allegations made to HSE last year

Concerns over financial abuse most commonly relate to those over 80 years of age, as over 10,000 allegations of various types of abuse or neglect were made to the HSE last year.

The HSE’s national safeguarding office report for 2020 found that alleged financial abuse and neglect increases with age, with the highest level of reporting in those over 80 years.

Immediate family members were those most likely to be the person causing abuse concerns for those aged 65 years or over, while a service user or peer was most likely for those aged 18 to 64 years.

Of the 10,216 concerns raised in 2020 – a nine per cent decline on the figure for 2019 – there were 11,847 abuse types alleged. Two thirds of concerns related to those under 65 years of age, and one third for those over 65.

For people aged 64 or under, the most frequent category of alleged abuse notified was psychological at 43 per cent, followed by physical abuse at 39 per cent – a position consistent with previous years.

Also consistent with previous years, the most frequently reported categories of alleged abuse for people over 65 were psychological abuse, physical abuse and financial abuse.

Institutional abuse

In 2020, there was an increase in alleged institutional abuse notifications for adults aged 64 or under, from 115 to 157.

Meanwhile, reported incidents of alleged institutional abuse declined for adults over 65, from 58 to 36 reports.

The HSE said that year-on-year there is a higher proportion of cases that are deemed “reasonable grounds”, increasing from 47 per cent in 2016 to 66 per cent in 2020.

Over the same period, cases classified as “no grounds” reduced from 34 per cent to 24 per cent.

The data reflects screenings undertaken by designated officers operating in HSE and HSE-funded services, as well as direct community referrals to HSE safeguarding and protection teams.

Tim Hanly, general manager of HSE national safeguarding office, said the 2020 report “emphasises once again the important role of adult safeguarding.”

“Particularly in the last year, at a time of such uncertainty for adults who may be vulnerable and at risk of abuse with the impact of a global pandemic,” he added.

“This report highlights the requirement for primary safeguarding legislation and the need for greater strengthening of data sharing arrangements, as well as the continued focus on the human rights of the adults at risk of abuse.

“Mindful of ongoing healthcare delivery reforms and stakeholder engagement, the HSE is committed to implementing a revised adult safeguarding policy.”