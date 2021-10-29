Man in court charged with murder of man in Co Armagh

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Stephen Barriskill in Portadown earlier this week.

The body of the 63-year-old was discovered in a house in Whitesides Hill shortly after noon on Wednesday.

Police said officers found the body as they responded to a report of an incident.

Connor Lawrence McNeill (53), of Whitesides Hill in Portadown, has been charged with the murder.

McNeill has also been charged with possession of firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property.

He indicated he understood the charges as he appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court by video link from Laganside courts on Friday.

A detective sergeant said he could connect the accused to the charges.

There was no application for bail during the brief hearing.

District Judge Bernie Kelly heard a bail application would be made on November 5th.