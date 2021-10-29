Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 15:01

Climate change protesters accuse Green Party of ‘betraying’ young people

Activists staged a demo outside the party’s base in Dublin on Friday.
By Cate McCurry, PA

Climate change activists have accused the Green Party of “betraying” young people by “doing nothing” to save the planet.

Protesters dressed as grim reapers staged a demonstration outside the headquarters of the Green Party in Dublin.

The activists, who are members of the Socialist Party, accused the Greens of being part of an “anti-green” Government.

Some of the young campaigners are travelling to protest at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow next week.

 

Activists Harper Cleves said: “We want to make a point about the deadly consequences of the Green Party’s inaction when it comes to climate change.

“Greta Thunberg said in a speech that when it comes to climate change from a lot world leaders there’s a lot of blah, blah, blah. Empty promises that sound really good on paper but amount to nothing when it comes to tackling the climate change.”

Socialist Party member Myriam Poizat said: “We have heard too much blah blah blah from our governments. We are not here to ask for change anymore. Either they are going to take the necessary measures to tackle climate change or we will force change on to them.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has been accused of ‘betraying’ the young people of Ireland. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

“Climate change has been known about for decades, first it was hidden by big corporations so they could continue making profits, then when it was exposed ordinary people were blamed for it.

“At the last general election, the Green Party went from two seats to 10 seats. Young people disproportionately voted Green because they trusted them to fight the likes of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael who has been in successive governments for decades doing nothing to save the planet.

“Instead of fighting them and fighting for an alternative, the Green Party joined them in a coalition to continue business as usual, to continue to refuse to challenge the vested interests they have in data centres and big agri-businesses and as a result have betrayed all young people.”

The Green Party has been contacted for comment.

