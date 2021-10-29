Fourth teen this week settles High Court case over swine flu jab

A 15-year-old boy who claims he developed a rare sleep disorder after getting the swine flu jab has settled his High Court action for €900,000.

The teenager, the High Court heard, suffers nightmares, extreme fatigue and excessive sleepiness.

This is the fourth settlement announced before the High Court this week of young people who claimed they developed narcolepsy and cataplexy, which affects the muscles, after receiving the Pandemrix vaccine.

The settlements follow on the case of a 16-year-old boy who settled his action in November last year. That groundbreaking settlement paved the way for the resolution of 80 cases over the Pandemrix vaccine.

It was agreed, under the terms of that settlement, that 50 per cent of the settlement figure would be paid out.

The court previously heard there are extensive benefits in the settlement, which include educational supports, accommodation costs in relation to third-level education, and a “gold” medical card as well as childcare costs.

In the latest case, the boy had through his mother sued the Minister for Health, the HSE, and Glaxosmithkline Biologicals SA (GSK)— the producer of Pandemrix.

GSK was previously given an indemnity by the State concerning any adverse reactions to the vaccine.

Four years old

His counsel, Jonathan Kilfeather SC, told the court that the boy got the Pandemrix vaccine in November 2009 when he was nearly four years of age.

He said the teenager, who cannot be named by order of the court, has narcolepsy and cataplexy and requires lifelong medication including one medicine which he has to take twice in the night.

The boy, he said, suffers from nightmares and excessive sleepiness as well as anxiety. His parents, counsel said, are satisfied with the settlement.

Mr Kilfeather said the €900,000 settlement in this case represents 50 per cent of the total award.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey said he had no hesitation in approving the settlement and he wished the young man all the best for the future.