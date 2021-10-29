Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 13:12

Gardaí investigate alleged assault involving injection spiking

Gardaí confirmed the commencement of one investigation into an alleged assault, where a female became disorientated possibly caused by a drug administered by a needle prick.
Gardaí investigate alleged assault involving injection spiking

Kenneth Fox

Gardaí have confirmed they have commenced investigations into an alleged assault which they believe may have been caused by a drug administered by a needle prick.

As the Irish Examiner reports, it comes amid growing reports of ‘spiking’ via injections across parts of the UK and Ireland.

There have been 198 confirmed reports of drink spiking in September and October across various parts of the UK, plus 24 reports of some form of injection.

Gardaí have now confirmed one investigation into an alleged assault, where a female became disorientated possibly caused by a drug administered by a needle prick.

Gardaí are trying to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

A small number of incidents specifically of a ‘date rape drug’ nature have been recorded to date in 2021, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed.

“Separately, the presence of a ‘date rape drug’ could form part of the narrative of a substantive incident, such as Assault, and be an aggravating factor," they said.

Victims of similar incidents or any form of ‘drug spiking’ have been advised to come forward and report such incidents to local Gardaí.

Details of how to report can be found on garda.ie.

Advice on Drink Spiking and related public health issues can be found on hse.ie.

Students Unions at different campuses are urging students to be vigilant following the growing reports of drink spiking and spiking via injection in bars and nightclubs.

More in this section

Man charged over alleged murder in Co Armagh Man charged over alleged murder in Co Armagh
Former Ireland rugby player dies following Co Antrim crash Former Ireland rugby player dies following Co Antrim crash
Having children restricting movements outside of school 'not the solution' Having children restricting movements outside of school 'not the solution'
Couple found guilty of neglect and cruelty to daughter now left with brain damage

Couple found guilty of neglect and cruelty to daughter now left with brain damage

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more