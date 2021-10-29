GP struggling to get patients to take Covid tests as many believe ‘Covid is over’

Olivia Kelleher

A Dublin GP is finding it "extraordinary difficult" to get patients to go for Covid-19 tests, as she said some members of the public are now under the false impression that the pandemic is a thing of the past.

Dr Edel McGinnity, who runs a bustling practice in Mulhuddart in Dublin, said there is great frustration among GPs over patients who are declining testing even though they are displaying symptoms of the virus.

"We are demented asking people about getting Covid tests. There is a narrative developing around the country that Covid is over. And people are astonished when we say they need to go for a test."

Dr McGinnity told the Claire Byrne show on RTÉ Radio 1 that as the virus rumbles on, confusion has developed about what symptoms the disease involves.

"Despite this going on so long there is a level of misunderstanding about what can represent Covid. Particularly since the onset of Delta.

"These are not the classic symptoms of shortness of breath, fever and loss of taste and smell. Ordinary head colds and runny nose and particularly sore throat can just as easily represent Covid as some of the more serious symptoms."

'It's not Covid, it's just a cold'

She suggested that a problem has developed around the messaging of Covid symptoms.

"I think there is (a problem regarding messaging). Because we have all been hearing about it for so long. People are now unclear about the symptoms and the symptoms have changed a lot since the start of the pandemic.

"If we had a hot dinner for everyone who said 'I know it's not Covid it is just a cold' we would never have to cook again. They say 'it is just a chest infection or a sinus infection I will be fine after an antibiotic.' We have to persuade them to go for a Covid test as well."

If your health is different in any way different from last week you need to stay at home and get a PCR test

Dr McGinnity added that patients often do not want to be inconvenienced by having to go for Covid test.

"They think 'oh if I get a test I can't go to work or pick up my mother... do you know what - I feel fine. I feel grand. I am not going to get a test.'

"People talk themselves down. Parents are astonished when we say 'your child needs a Covid test.' I think there needs to be more messaging around that.

"If your health is different in any way different from last week you need to stay at home and get a PCR test."