Chapters bookstore in Dublin to close after 40 years

The Chapters bookstore in Dublin has announced it is to close after 40 years in business.

In a post on social media on Friday, the bookstore said it will shut in early 2022.

The store on Parnell Street in Dublin 1 is billed as Ireland’s largest independent bookstore.

“To extend our sincere gratitude to customers old and new, we are hosting a huge clearance sale,” the bookstore’s post said.

“2 for 1 on ALL items, excl Bestsellers. Buy 2 items, get cheapest free. In store only.”

As customers responded to the closure news, the store added in another social media post: “Incredible to see such support already.

“A sincere thank you to you all for your custom over 40 years in business. We are truly grateful, William Kinsella, owner, and all the staff at Chapters.”