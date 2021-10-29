Ireland should stop counting Covid cases, says Prof Luke O’Neill

Olivia Kelleher

Ireland should stop counting Covid cases as case numbers may not be that relevant at this point, according to Professor Luke O’Neill.

The immunologist from Trinity College Dublin, who kept a diary during the pandemic which is now being released in the form of a book, added that those who refuse to be vaccinated against the disease are “foolish”.

"It is hospitalisations and ICU numbers you need to look at now. You would be foolish not to take a vaccine,” he told the Pat Kenny show on Newstalk.

“It was never a case that we wouldn't beat Covid because I knew we would. Even the Black Death went away. I dedicate the book to all the scientists who worked on Covid."

Antigen testing

Prof O’Neill said that he first started advocating for the widespread use of antigen testing ten months ago, adding that their widening use is long overdue.

"The evidence is in the book (Keep Calm and Trust the Science),” he said.

"Ten months ago I was strongly saying all the evidence is to get the antigen tests out there widely. There has been a bit of a slowness in the whole process.”

The professor said he was at the barbers earlier this week when the man cutting his hair asked him about antigen testing. This lifted his spirits because he always wanted to get "the science (about Covid) out to everybody," he said.

"We had a 10 minute talk about antigens. Antigen is a technical term and now it is tripping off people's tongues. It has taken months and months for the message on antigen testing to get through."

Next period

He said that Covid was "the biggest science story ever" whilst paying tribute to worldwide collaborations which led to the swift development of Covid vaccines.

"An Israeli scientist texted me (when the vaccines) were being developed and said 'the magic will begin'," he said.

“By mid-December we had four vaccines and all four of them are highly effective and safe. I thought we might get one. It has been a huge collaborative effort. Of course the waning issue and boosting is going to be part of our next period."

Prof O'Neill joked that he was only known by taxi drivers who recognised his voice through radio work prior to the pandemic. However, with Covid his public profile increased dramatically.

I was getting thirty emails a day at one point

"It was unusual. I would be walking from my lab to here and three people would shout at me. It has gone down a bit thankfully. I got loads from emails. I was getting thirty emails a day at one point."

He recounted receiving humorous emails which cheered him up during lockdowns.

"A lady sent me an email saying 'Dear Luke. We have had a vote. We want you to replace the baby Jesus in the crib.'

"Another one said 'Dear Luke. My mother will be your bodyguard. She can stop lightning with her hand. Her only payment is a gin and tonic and a slice of lemon.' That kept my spirits up because there was a fair bit of hate coming at me.

"Another woman said putting garlic in to your chest in the morning was a great way to cure Covid and at the minimum, she said, it would stop the anti vaxxers from attacking you. It kept me going."