SSE Airtricity announces energy price hike from December

SSE Airtricity has announced a hike in energy prices for its customers from December.

The energy company said the increase in standard household gas and electricity prices is due to "sustained increases in wholesale energy costs that have affected all energy suppliers and continue to disrupt energy markets across Europe."

The change will see a typical household bill increase by nine per cent on average from December 1st, equivalent to around €3.87 per week for dual fuel customers.

Single fuel customers will see an increase of €2.22 per week on an average electricity bill and €1.65 per week on an average gas bill.

Managing director at SSE Airtricity, Klair Neenan, said the decision to raise prices “has not been taken lightly.”

“We made every effort to delay this announcement as long as we could but unfortunately, as we have seen with other suppliers, sustained increases in wholesale energy costs are driving consumer prices upward,” she said.

“We know price increases are never welcome news for our customers and we will continue to monitor the situation closely with a commitment to reducing our prices as soon as it is possible to do so.

“SSE Airtricity has a longstanding tradition of working with our customers, especially those who may be experiencing financial difficulty.

"We recently contacted a number of SSE Airtricity account holders to offer additional help and support with their energy bills, and we would encourage any customer who is struggling to contact us. We will do everything we can to find a solution together.”