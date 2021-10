By Rebecca Black, PA

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash on the Co Antrim coast.

The man died at the scene on Whitepark Road close to Dunseverick on Thursday evening.

The motorbike was involved in a collision with a car at around 4.30pm, police said.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward to speak to investigators on 101 quoting reference number 1350 of 28/10/21.