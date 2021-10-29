Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 10:20

Man charged over alleged murder in Co Armagh

He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Man charged over alleged murder in Co Armagh

By Benjamin Cooper, PA

Police have charged a 53-year-old man with murder after another man’s body was found at a residential property in Portadown, Co Armagh.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland found the body of Stephen Barriskill (63) early on Wednesday afternoon at the home in the Whiteside Hill area of the town.

The 53-year-old was arrested later that day after the force issued an appeal for help.

He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

No further details are available.

More in this section

Murder trial opens over 2016 Clondalkin shooting Murder trial opens over 2016 Clondalkin shooting
Having children restricting movements outside of school 'not the solution' Having children restricting movements outside of school 'not the solution'
Motorcyclist dies following Co Antrim crash Motorcyclist dies following Co Antrim crash
Eamon Ryan reassures farmers ahead of carbon cuts announcement

Eamon Ryan reassures farmers ahead of carbon cuts announcement

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more