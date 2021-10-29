Having children restricting movements outside of school 'not the solution'

Olivia Kelleher

Immunologist in NUI Maynooth, Professor Paul Moynagh, has expressed "surprise" at Deputy Chief Medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn's call to parents to restrict the after school activities of their children whilst stressing that the focus should be on improving conditions in schools where class sizes can reach up to thirty.

In an interview on Newstalk Breakfast Professor Moynagh described children's activities outside school as generally low risk.

"Those activities outside of school -- many of them are outdoors and are inherently low risk. So I don't really understand in terms of the focus on lower risk areas while we tend to neglect high risk areas.I was probably surprised (by the intervention of Glynn).

We seem to be saying that the activities outside of school are higher risk than the risk in school where there is thirty children in a room for five hours. I absolutely agree that schools should be open but that to me probably poses a higher risk. "

Professor Moynagh says we should be increasing our emphasis on issues such as ventilation, portable air filtration and antigen testing rather than zoning in on low risk outdoor activities partaken in by children.

"We should be looking in my view at where the higher risks are. If we look at schools using things for example I think the Tanaiste mentioned this of the possibility for close contacts of using antigen tests and keeping children at school.

Antigen tests

"So sending out antigen tests and having parents testing the children maybe every second day for a week after a close contact and if a test is negative let the children go to school. Supplement that with more focus on ventilation complementing that with portable air filtration. We need to be more proactive around the areas of high risk. "

Professor Moynagh says that the messaging around antigen testing has been inconsistent. However, he has has welcomed suggestions that vaccinated asymptomatic close contacts will now potentially receive antigen tests in school.

"I think it is a good idea. We have spoken a lot about antigen testing and the use of them and they haven't really been enthusiastically received by public health here in Ireland. I think it is very positive news.I think that it is interesting that they are being used now for vaccinated close contacts or asymptomatic (persons).

"It is worrying to note that we are now suggesting to use them for asymptomatics when their (Public Health) reason all along has been that they don't work on asymptomatics. There seems to be an inconsistency in messaging.

"So if the science now says they can be used in asymptomatics the science always said that. I don't know why there is a change in messaging there, but it is good that they are being used."