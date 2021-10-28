Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 21:25

Murder victim found at home in Co Armagh named by police

Stephen Barriskill (63) was found at a home in the Whitesides Hill area of Portadown on Wednesday.
Murder victim found at home in Co Armagh named by police

By James Ward and Rebecca Black, PA

A man found murdered at a residential property in Co Armagh this week has been named by police as 63-year-old Stephen Barriskill.

PSNI detectives have issued a photograph of Mr Barriskill, along with a further appeal for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Just after 12.07pm on Wednesday afternoon, police responding to the report of an incident, located the body of Mr Barriskill at a residential property in the Whitesides Hill area of Portadown.

“A man arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday remains in custody.

“While our investigation is ongoing, I would again appeal to anyone who was in the Whitesides Hill area from 8pm on Tuesday 26 Oct, and who witnessed anything suspicious to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 773 of 27/10/21.”

Mr Barriskill’s body was found at a home in the Whitesides Hill area of Portadown on Wednesday.

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said it was the latest in a line of violent deaths across the North, and the second in Portadown in recent weeks.

“There can be no place for violence in our society and incidents like this deprive families of loved ones and leave lives irreparably damaged,” she said.

“My thoughts go out to the family and friends of the man who was found dead today and to the community in Whitesides Hill who will be shocked that this has happened within their community.

“I would urge anyone who knows anything about this to come forward and help police with their investigation as soon as possible.

“I would also ask that police be given space to carry out a full investigation and identify exactly what took place.”

More in this section

Eamon Ryan reassures farmers ahead of carbon cuts announcement Eamon Ryan reassures farmers ahead of carbon cuts announcement
Aer Lingus to resume transatlantic flights from Shannon Airport next year Aer Lingus to resume transatlantic flights from Shannon Airport next year
Cork restaurant operator sues broker after insurer avoided claim over fire at premises Cork restaurant operator sues broker after insurer avoided claim over fire at premises
Murder trial opens over 2016 Clondalkin shooting

Murder trial opens over 2016 Clondalkin shooting

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more