Woman in serious condition after collision with Luas tram

A woman is in serious condition in hospital following a collision with a Luas tram in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the collision at Steeven’s Lane this afternoon involving the woman in her 40s, who was a pedestrian, and a Luas tram on the red line.

Gardaí responded to reports of the collision at around 2.15pm. The woman was removed from the scene by ambulance to St James’s Hospital.

Her condition is understood to be serious.

The road was closed to facilitate a technical examination of the scene and has since fully reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda station at 01 666 9700 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.