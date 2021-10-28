Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 12:21

Changes made to worker permits to address labour shortages

The Minister said: "These changes, which will come into effect from today, will address the more immediate skills and labour shortages across a number of key economic sectors.
Changes made to worker permits to address labour shortages

Kenneth Fox

The Minister of State for Employment, Damien English has announced changes to the employment permits system for workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA),

It follows a comprehensive review by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment. Many of the changes surround the recent labour shortages across multiple industries.

Some of the main changes include: most construction sector jobs now eligible for a general employment permit, 350 general employment permits for hospitality managers and social workers being eligible for a critical skills employment permit.

Other changes include dispensing opticians to be eligible for general employment permit, new general employment permit quotas for 1,000 horticulture operatives, 500 meat deboners, 1500 meat processing operatives and 100 dairy farm assistants; with a strategic review of labour attraction and retention in the sector to follow.

Speaking on Thursday, Minister English said: "This is the third bi-annual review undertaken since the onset of Covid-19 and the impact of the pandemic on the labour market has been a significant consideration in today’s outcomes.

"These changes, which will come into effect from today, will address the more immediate skills and labour shortages across a number of key economic sectors.

“Employment permit policy is only one part of the response to addressing skills and labour deficits likely to continue into the medium term. It is not intended as a long-term substitute for up-skilling, nor should it displace sourcing labour from the State’s resident workforce.

The newly eligible roles within the construction sector are:

  • Electricians
  • Masons
  • Roofers, Roof Tilers and Slaters
  • Plumbers and Heating & Ventilating Engineers
  • Carpenters & Joiners
  • Floorers and Wall Tilers
  • Painters and Decorators
  • Construction and Building Trades Supervisors

He said it now means that almost all occupations in the construction sector are eligible for a general employment permit.

In support of supply chains and cognisant of the ongoing issues facing transport and logistic operators, exacerbated by Covid-19 and Brexit, Minister English announced that any Heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers recruited from outside the EEA will be eligible for an employment permit without the limitation of a quota.

The quota has been in existence since 2017 and was extended previously in 2019. As of today, the quota is not yet fully used up so does not present an immediate constraint on labour supply.

Minister English said: “Today’s decision to remove the quota entirely for HGV drivers will support the work of those businesses responsible for importing and exporting consumer goods and products to and from Ireland.

"We have worked closely with the Department of Transport to help ensure continued access to the skilled workers needed as the economy continues to grow through the ongoing constraints of the pandemic and Brexit."

More in this section

Study shows high level of binge drinking among intercounty GAA players Study shows high level of binge drinking among intercounty GAA players
Fishing vessel penalty points system slammed as ‘unfair and a disaster’ Fishing vessel penalty points system slammed as ‘unfair and a disaster’
Farmers can reduce agricultural emissions by up to 18% if incentivised, new research shows Farmers can reduce agricultural emissions by up to 18% if incentivised, new research shows
Ryanair to pay refunds within five working days amid customer service upgrades

Ryanair to pay refunds within five working days amid customer service upgrades

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more