Ryanair to pay refunds within five working days amid customer service upgrades

The airline will also provide extra information on disruptions through its digital app
Ryanair is pledging to pay customers due refunds within five working days, as part of a series of customer service improvements announced on Thursday.

The Irish airline said it was launching improvements to its system to boost service and provide “easy access to all flight information” when passengers most need it, according to The Irish Times.

It is committing to refunding passengers within five working days via the form of payment they used to book flights, after being one of several airlines caught in controversies over the time taken to refund customers during the pandemic.

Ryanair will also provide extra information on disruptions through its digital app, including live videos and webcasts from its operations centre and live updates on new departure times and re-routings.

The airline’s app will also have easier access to boarding passes, certificates and other travel documents, and an updated myRyanair account will allow customers to store travel documents in one place.

Dara Brady, Ryanair’s director of marketing, said the improvements were driven by input from customer panels.

“These improvements allow our guests to self-serve online when changing flight dates or passengers’ names, updating contact information or adding bags/seats,” he added.

