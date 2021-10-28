Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 08:38

Orange weather warning extended with heavy rain/flooding expected

Accumulations of rain overnight have led to hazardous driving conditions
Orange weather warning extended with heavy rain/flooding expected

James Cox

A status orange warning for rain in parts of the south east has been extended until midday.

Met Éireann says additional accumulations can be expected in Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow, with flooding in places.

A yellow alert for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny and Cork has also been extended until midday.

Accumulations of rain overnight have led to hazardous driving conditions.

The Road Safety Authority has issued a warning for motorists.

“Drivers need to slow down and leave a bigger space between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions,” it said in a statement. “This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

“Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. They may also have trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible."

More in this section

Judge tells anti-masker 'stop your nonsense' after Clare man refuses to wear mask in court Judge tells anti-masker 'stop your nonsense' after Clare man refuses to wear mask in court
Farmers can reduce agricultural emissions by up to 18% if incentivised, new research shows Farmers can reduce agricultural emissions by up to 18% if incentivised, new research shows
Fishing vessel penalty points system slammed as ‘unfair and a disaster’ Fishing vessel penalty points system slammed as ‘unfair and a disaster’
Study shows high level of binge drinking among intercounty GAA players

Study shows high level of binge drinking among intercounty GAA players

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more