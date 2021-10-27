Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 15:15

Covid: 1,631 new cases as incidence of the disease is increasing at a 'concerning rate'

As of Wednesday morning, there were 503 patients in hospital with the disease, of which 101 were in ICU. 
Covid: 1,631 new cases as incidence of the disease is increasing at a 'concerning rate'

A further 1,631 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State, the Department of Health has said.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 503 patients in hospital with the disease, of which 101 were in ICU.

The 7-day moving average is now 2,043, up from 1,138 only three weeks ago.

Speaking about the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan said the incidence of Covid-19 is increasing at a concerning rate.

He said the incidence is increasing across all age groups, highest in those aged 5-12 years.

“A combination of higher levels of social contact, a move to socialisation indoors and a collective relaxing of basic public health behaviours combined has led to this surge of infection,” Dr Holohan said.

“The importance of individual, institutional and sectoral attention to risk mitigation is crucial at this point. I encourage all of us to ensure we are following basic public health advice and to expect the presence of infection prevention control measures in settings we visit.”

This comes as the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said there is no plan to reimpose restrictions but a “national effort” is now needed to bring Covid-19 under control in Ireland.

Mr Donnelly said the average number of cases over the past week was the fourth highest in Ireland since the pandemic began.

More in this section

Judge praises parents as teenager settles action over flu jab for €1m Judge praises parents as teenager settles action over flu jab for €1m
Plea for no political messaging at funeral of Dennis Hutchings Plea for no political messaging at funeral of Dennis Hutchings
Covid: Ministers given ‘stark’ warning on virus trajectory to Christmas Covid: Ministers given ‘stark’ warning on virus trajectory to Christmas
Anti-ticket touting legislation has ‘fallen at the first hurdle’

Anti-ticket touting legislation has ‘fallen at the first hurdle’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more