Teen accused of carrying housebreaking kit in suspect car

Tom Tuite

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of having a house burglary toolkit while travelling in a Mercedes car with fake registration plates.

Gardaí have charged him with possessing "housebreaking implements", including a torch, a hammer, a jemmy bar and gloves while travelling in a car with fake plates. He is also accused of trespassing at a house in Blackrock and burglary in Killiney, south Dublin.

All offences allegedly occurred in south Co Dublin on February 19th last.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at the Dublin Children's Court.

Judge Paul Kelly adjourned the case until a date in November for a preliminary hearing.

That will determine whether it will remain in the jurisdiction of the Children's Court or go to the Circuit Court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

The boy, accompanied to court by his mother, was remanded on continuing bail.

The court ordered disclosure of prosecution evidence to his solicitor.