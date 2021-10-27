No plan to reimpose restrictions but ‘national effort’ needed to bring Covid under control

There is no plan to reimpose restrictions but a “national effort” is now needed to bring Covid-19 under control in Ireland, according to the Minister for Health.

Minister Stephen Donnelly said the average number of cases over the past week was the fourth highest in Ireland since the pandemic began.

The 14-day incidence rate of the disease is now around 500 cases per 100,000 people and rising, while the positivity rates on Covid tests in the last week has risen above 10 per cent.

As of Wednesday morning there were 503 people hospitalised with the virus, including 101 people in intensive care. Some 63 deaths from the disease have been reported over the latest weekly period.

Mr Donnelly this morning said there are no plans to reimpose restrictions but the situation is serious.

“The average number of cases, or the number over the last week, is the fourth highest we’ve had since Covid arrived here. So the only three weeks that were higher than last week were the three highest weeks in January,” he said.

“Now, thank god, because of the vaccines, we’re not in the position we were in last January. Nonetheless, there is a serious impact on the health system.

“It is going to get worse before it gets better, so really my ask, the chief medical officer’s ask, is that people really make that extra effort again as people always have done in the past – it will make a difference, it always does make a difference.”

Christmas restrictions

Meanwhile, the Minister for Transport said he does not believe further restrictions will be introduced this Christmas, despite a “stark” presentation on the trajectory of the virus for the coming months.

“I don’t believe there will be [new restrictions]. We discussed that last night, and neither Tony Holohan nor I don’t think anyone else in the room felt that that would be the appropriate response,” he said.

“We do have to be careful and keep our distance, follow the basic hygiene rules and as well as personal responsibility like that, I think sectors have responsibility.”

On Tuesday evening, Ministers from the Cabinet subcommittee on Covid-19 were warned that cases could rise to 5,000 per day in the latest wave of the disease, before falling to remain at a high plateau.

The peak of the current wave could still see between 2,500 cases and 4,000 to 5,000 per day, Ministers were told.

This could see 800 to 1,000 people in hospital at the peak, with 150 to 200 requiring admission to intensive care.