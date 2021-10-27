Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 12:30

German president welcomed to Ireland for three-day visit

He was greeted by the Irish President and his wife at Áras an Uachtaráin
By Dominic McGrath, PA

Michael D Higgins welcomed the German President to his Phoenix Park residence on Wednesday morning, marking the start of a three-day visit by Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The German head of state arrived at Áras an Uachtaráin for an official welcoming ceremony just after 11am.

He was greeted by the President and his wife Sabina Higgins and a guard of honour from the 7th Infantry Battalion from the Cathal Brugha Barracks.

Mr Steinmeier also received a 21-gun salute from the Irish Defence Forces.

The three-day visit will see Mr Steinmeier, who has been Germany’s president since 2017, visit several locations in Dublin and across the country.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (right) with President Michael D Higgins (Brian Lawless/PA)
Mr Steinmeier, who arrived with his wife Elke Budenbender and an official delegation, is expected to hold talks with Taoiseach Micheál Martin during his visit.

He will also meet with Dáil Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó FearghaÍl, as well as the Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland.

The Irish President visited Germany in July 2019.

That visit came amid uncertainty about Brexit and the shape of the UK’s exit from EU.

This presidential trip to Ireland will also include a visit to the University of Limerick, where Mr Steinmeier will meet with students.

The Irish and German delegations are expected to discuss issues around democracy and global justice.

