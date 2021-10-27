Harry Potter 20th anniversary tour coming to Ireland this month

Kenneth Fox

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone releasing in cinemas, the iconic Platform 9 ¾ Trolley will be coming to Ireland this month.

The installation allows fans to recreate the moment when Harry first made it on to Platform 9 ¾, by running through a magical brick wall in London’s King’s Cross station, before taking the 11am train to Hogwarts, which it did every year on September 1st.

The trolley, a symbol of the gateway between the ‘Muggle’ and wizarding world, is situated on the concourse of King’s Cross Station, alongside the Harry Potter Shop at Platform 9 ¾, and is visited every year by over two million people.

It serves as a symbol of the Harry Potter legacy for the last two decades, but now cities across the UK and Ireland will be able to experience the magic too.

To mark the milestone anniversary a replica trolley is touring five locations across England,, Scotland, Wales and now the island of Ireland.

Muggles, witches and wizards alike will be able to get a photo of them appearing to run through the wall, to reach Platform 9 ¾, where the Hogwarts Express departs from.

The tour began on 16th October in Edinburgh Waverley station, then moved to Birmingham New Street on 23rd October, is currently at Cardiff Central Station until 28th October and will next visit:

Belfast Lanyon Place Station – 29th – 31st October

Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin - 5th - 7th November

As part of the anniversary celebrations Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be returning to UK and Irish cinemas on 29th October, with Movies @ Dundrum cinema additionally hosting special screenings of all the Harry Potter films across the weekend of November 6th and 7th to coincide with the arrival of the Platform 9 ¾ Trolley.

The trolley tour will thank the fan community for their love and support over the past two decades and help them capture their own version of this iconic moment from the first film,

The official 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be celebrated on the November 16th, 2021.