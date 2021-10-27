Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 09:16

Galway’s Éirecomposites to create 40 jobs with aerospace contract

The new jobs in the Connemara Gaeltacht will be a combination of engineering, quality, and high-tech manufacturing roles
Galway-based manufacturing and testing company Éirecomposites will create 40 new jobs after signing a multi-million euro deal with an aerospace firm.

The company on Wednesday announced it has signed a contract with Spirit AeroSystems, one of the world's largest tier-one aerostructure manufacturers and suppliers, to provide structural components for commercial airliners and business jets.

The contract will enable the creation of 40 new jobs over the next three years, while also securing 60 existing positions, Éirecomposites said.

Minister for the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin said the announcement “shows that employment of the highest quality is available in the Gaeltacht dealing with global projects”, while Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers added that “the Gaeltacht can compete on a global stage if the appropriate supports, talent and infrastructure is available to them.”

The new jobs in the Connemara Gaeltacht will be a combination of engineering, quality, and high-tech manufacturing roles. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport and Galway TD Hildegarde Naughton said the jobs in Connemara “send a clear message to other employers that working and developing business across rural Ireland is a worthwhile pursuit.”

ÉireComposites chief executive Tomás Flanagan said the company’s relationship with Spirit AeroSystems “is hugely significant, not only as a sign of confidence of the work of Irish suppliers post-Brexit, but the massive role our company will play in the future of air travel.”

“In line with the impact the coronavirus had on the aviation sector last year, our aerospace sales were slower than in previous years. However, we expect to recover throughout this year and today’s announcement is a real show of confidence by Spirit AeroSystems in the work we undertake here in Co Galway,” he said.

“It is our hope and our goal to return to the same level of revenue in 2019 this year and we plan on strong growth next year with the intention of expanding our work by 40 new positions between now and 2025 to bring our employment numbers to 100 full time employees.”

ÉireComposites thanked Údarás na Gaeltachta and Enterprise Ireland for their support as they ensure the company “continues to work on exciting, novel news projects with industry partners across the world.”

