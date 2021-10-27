Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 08:44

Met Éireann warns of local flooding impacts as 10 counties under rain warning

The forecaster said the weather will 'turn a little fresher later in the week', but current indications suggest it may become quite unsettled again over the weekend
Met Éireann has warned of potential local flooding impacts as 10 counties are under a status yellow rain warning.

The forecaster issued a number of weather warnings for southern and eastern parts of the country which took effect early on Wednesday, saying that heavy spells of persistent rain will lead to localised flooding.

A rain warning for Cork will remain in place until 3am on Thursday, while a similar warning for Kerry will expire at 1am the same day.

A warning for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford will meanwhile remain in place until 5am on Thursday.

Met Éireann meteorologist Paul Downes said “a slow-moving band of rain will bring spells of persistent and heavy rain” throughout Wednesday.

“Around 20-40mm rain is expected, with southern and eastern areas potentially seeing higher totals – particularly the higher ground of Cork and Kerry,” he said.

“These high rainfall accumulations may lead to impacts in some areas, such as tricky driving conditions, delays to public transport and localised flooding.

“Further spells of wet weather are expected [tonight] and through Thursday with another 30-50mm rain possible, once again the greatest amounts are expected across southern and eastern areas.

“As well as the possibility of rivers flooding locally, at this time of year the risk of surface flooding can be increased due to fallen leaves blocking drains.”

Met Éireann said the weather will “turn a little fresher later in the week” as a cooler airmass gradually pushes in across Ireland.

While winds will generally ease later in the week, current indications suggest it may become quite unsettled again over the weekend with a spell of wet and possibly windy weather crossing the country on Sunday, the forecaster said.

