Protesters gather outside home of broadcaster Joe Duffy

A small number of protesters gathered on Tuesday outside the home of RTÉ radio broadcaster Joe Duffy.

Gardaí responded to reports of a “small group of people staging a protest” outside a private home in Clontarf, north Dublin, at about 4pm, a Garda spokesman told The Irish Times.

“It’s understood the group involved had dispersed without incident prior to the arrival of gardaí,” the spokesman said.

In recent times, people opposed to Covid-19 vaccines have held protests outside the homes of a number of public figures, including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

It appeared that people opposed to the Covid-19 vaccines were also involved in the protest outside Mr Duffy’s home.

Both RTÉ and Mr Duffy, who hosts the RTÉ Radio 1 programme Liveline, declined to comment on the matter.

The incident comes while Ireland has one of the highest rates of Covid vaccine uptake in the world.