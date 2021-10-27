Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 07:15

Protesters gather outside home of broadcaster Joe Duffy

It appeared that people opposed to Covid vaccines were involved in the protest
Protesters gather outside home of broadcaster Joe Duffy

A small number of protesters gathered on Tuesday outside the home of RTÉ radio broadcaster Joe Duffy.

Gardaí responded to reports of a “small group of people staging a protest” outside a private home in Clontarf, north Dublin, at about 4pm, a Garda spokesman told The Irish Times.

“It’s understood the group involved had dispersed without incident prior to the arrival of gardaí,” the spokesman said.

In recent times, people opposed to Covid-19 vaccines have held protests outside the homes of a number of public figures, including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

It appeared that people opposed to the Covid-19 vaccines were also involved in the protest outside Mr Duffy’s home.

Both RTÉ and Mr Duffy, who hosts the RTÉ Radio 1 programme Liveline, declined to comment on the matter.

The incident comes while Ireland has one of the highest rates of Covid vaccine uptake in the world.

More in this section

Cork man pleads guilty to €500,000 social welfare fraud by claiming pensions of dead parents Cork man pleads guilty to €500,000 social welfare fraud by claiming pensions of dead parents
Bar manager caught with stomach churning files depicting child sexual abuse is jailed Bar manager caught with stomach churning files depicting child sexual abuse is jailed
Taoiseach and Eamon Ryan to attend Cop26 climate summit Taoiseach and Eamon Ryan to attend Cop26 climate summit
Covid: Ministers given ‘stark’ warning on virus trajectory to Christmas

Covid: Ministers given ‘stark’ warning on virus trajectory to Christmas

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more