Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 20:06

Two arrested as gardaí seize cannabis, cocaine and ketamine worth €77k

The search operation was carried out by the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Drogheda
James Cox

Gardaí arrested a man and a woman and seized a combined €77,000 in cannabis, cocaine and ketamine following a search operation in Dunleer, Co Louth on Saturday afternoon.

The search operation was carried out by the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Drogheda.

A Section 26 warrant was issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84 targeting the sale, supply and distribution of drugs in Drogheda and the surrounding areas.

During the course of the search cannabis with an estimated street value of €22,000 was seized along with cocaine to the value of €5,000 and ketamine to the value of €50,000.

The drugs will now be sent for further analysis. During the course of the search a BMW X5 and a designer handbag was also seized from the property.

The man (23) and the woman (27) were arrested at the scene and detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The woman has since been released without charged and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The man was charged in relation to the seizure and appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court on Monday. He is due to appear again before Drogheda District Court on Monday, November 8th.

