Council to prosecute developers over demolition of 1916 leader's house

Tom Tuite

Dublin City Council (DCC) is prosecuting developers for “unauthorised demolition” of the former home of 1916 Rising leader Michael Joseph O'Rahilly.

It initiated court action over the levelling of 40 Herbert Park, once home to “The O'Rahilly”, the only leader killed in the fighting.

However, it has stalled as a result of separate High Court proceedings.

Builders bulldozed the house in September last year to use the site for a 12-storey apartment and hotel development.

Derryroe Ltd, owned by the McSharry and Kennedy families, who own the Herbert Park Hotel, was granted permission by An Bord Pleanala for the demolition and redevelopment scheme.

Unauthorised demolition

The council's prosecution came before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

DCC solicitor Michael Quinlan said the case against Derryroe Ltd and the co-defendants was “unauthorised demolition” of the O'Rahilly house.

However, it would be premature to deal with the matter as it was also before the High Court and for a judicial review.

Judge Halpin adjourned the district court prosecution until January.

Residents opposed to the development claim the site was of significant resonance in Irish history.

The house featured in the formation of the Irish Volunteers and planning the 1916 Easter Rising.