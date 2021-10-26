Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 17:30

Council to prosecute developers over demolition of 1916 leader's house

Residents opposed to the development claim the site was of significant resonance in Irish history.
Council to prosecute developers over demolition of 1916 leader's house

Tom Tuite

Dublin City Council (DCC) is prosecuting developers for “unauthorised demolition” of the former home of 1916 Rising leader Michael Joseph O'Rahilly.

It initiated court action over the levelling of 40 Herbert Park, once home to “The O'Rahilly”, the only leader killed in the fighting.

However, it has stalled as a result of separate High Court proceedings.

Builders bulldozed the house in September last year to use the site for a 12-storey apartment and hotel development.

Derryroe Ltd, owned by the McSharry and Kennedy families, who own the Herbert Park Hotel, was granted permission by An Bord Pleanala for the demolition and redevelopment scheme.

Unauthorised demolition

The council's prosecution came before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

DCC solicitor Michael Quinlan said the case against Derryroe Ltd and the co-defendants was “unauthorised demolition” of the O'Rahilly house.

However, it would be premature to deal with the matter as it was also before the High Court and for a judicial review.

Judge Halpin adjourned the district court prosecution until January.

Residents opposed to the development claim the site was of significant resonance in Irish history.

The house featured in the formation of the Irish Volunteers and planning the 1916 Easter Rising.

More in this section

Man who carried out eight robberies is jailed for seven years Man who carried out eight robberies is jailed for seven years
Gardaí found 'nothing of evidential value' in woodland search for missing women Gardaí found 'nothing of evidential value' in woodland search for missing women
Politicians warned Brexit deal threatens to torpedo Northern Ireland institutions Politicians warned Brexit deal threatens to torpedo Northern Ireland institutions
Taoiseach and Eamon Ryan to attend Cop26 climate summit

Taoiseach and Eamon Ryan to attend Cop26 climate summit

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more