Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 17:27

Covid: 2,193 new cases, CMO 'increasingly worried' about infection rate

As of 8am today, 513 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, with 97 in intensive care units
James Cox

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said he is "increasingly worried" about the rising incidence of Covid-19 in the country as 2,193 new cases were confirmed today.

As of 8am today, 513 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, with 97 in intensive care units.

Dr Holohan said: “I am increasingly worried about the rising incidence of the disease nationwide. Our primary focus now must be to protect the most vulnerable from Covid-19.

“We are seeing a continuing increase in hospitalisation and intensive care admissions – a substantial amount of whom are not fully vaccinated - placing our frontline healthcare services, including non-Covid care, under significant pressure.

“It is essential that we do everything we can to break the chains of transmission of the Delta variant, in the community, in the workplace and in our homes. If you experience symptoms of Covid-19, even if you are vaccinated, please stay at home, isolate from others and arrange a free test immediately.

“If you have not done so already, please choose to protect yourself by availing of your free Covid-19 vaccine which will significantly reduce your risk of severe illness if you contract the disease.

“The vaccine, our best defence against Covid-19, is not the only tool we have to drive down the spread of the disease. Please continue to regularly wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, open windows and ensure spaces are well ventilated, wear masks on public transport, shops, indoor workplaces and crowded outdoor areas, and by keeping a safe 2m distance from others as much as possible.”

