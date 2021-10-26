Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 16:32

Sinn Féin ‘concerned’ after threat made to TD’s office

Sinn Féin TD Darren O’Rourke said on Tuesday that the incident has been reported to gardaí
By Dominic McGrath, PA

Sinn Féin has said it is concerned, after a threat was received by the office of one of the party’s TDs.

The Irish Examiner reported on Tuesday that the office of a rural Sinn Féin TD was threatened with gun violence.

Sinn Féin TD Darren O’Rourke said the incident has been reported to gardaí.

He told reporters: “I’ve only just been aware of it now, in the last few minutes. I think the situation has been reported to the gardaí and it is being investigated there so that’s all I have to say in relation to it.

“I think it does raise concerns for us but it has been raised with the gardai and is being followed up on.”

The newspaper reported that the office of the TD, who has not been named, was contacted by a caller who said they were going to Leinster House with a firearm.

The threat was reportedly made to a member of the party’s staff.

“Ireland is largely unique in terms of our connection with local communities,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“I certainly see it as a really important feature that we can engage in these places, in institutions, but also in local communities with our constituents. That is something I would like to see in the future and I hope it’s not under threat.”

The PA news agency has contacted the garda press office.

A spokesman for the Oireachtas declined to comment on the incident.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris condemned the threat, calling it “despicable”.

He wrote on Twitter: “Thoughts with Dail colleague & staff. Online threats, abusive calls, gatherings outside homes, being followed on streets – all now happening regularly.

“We must be united against this. This is not a party political issue. It’s about democratic values & safety.”

