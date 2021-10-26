Taoiseach and Eamon Ryan to attend Cop26 climate summit

James Cox

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Environment and Climate Eamon Ryan will attend the upcoming Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Mr Martin will attend the Leaders' Summit on November 1st and 2nd, while Mr Ryan will also attend a number of events at the Cop26 summit.

A spokesperson from the Department of the Taoiseach told BreakingNews.ie: "The Taoiseach intends to attend the COP26 Leaders Summit on 1st and 2nd November and we understand a number of other Ministers including Minister Ryan also intend to participate at various points throughout the Summit."

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as Cop26 and the Glasgow Conference, is the 26th United Nations climate change conference and takes place from Sunday, October 31st to Friday, November 12th.

Emissions

Countries attending the Cop26 talks are under pressure to up their ambition on tackling emissions to deliver on promises made in the global climate treaty, the Paris Agreement, secured six years ago.

A recent report from a UN climate change body warned that national plans by countries to tackle the climate crisis leave the world on track for temperature rises of 2.7C.

Under the Paris Agreement, countries committed to holding global temperature rises to “well below” 2C and to try to keep warming to 1.5C to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Other leaders attending the summit along with Mr Martin will include US president Joe Biden, British prime minister Boris Johnson, French president Emmanuel Macron and Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Climatic changes are no longer assigned to some distant future.

Speaking after the recent UN report on climate change, Mr Martin said: "Climatic changes are no longer assigned to some distant future.

"The devastating floods across Europe this summer, raging wildfires across the Mediterranean and record-breaking heatwaves in the US and Canada are testament to this.

"Keeping world temperatures below 1.5 degrees has been the higher level ambition of the Paris Agreement, but this report now predicts that the world will exceed this temperature limit.

"Keeping the world below two degrees is still possible, but only with concerted efforts across Governments leading to immediate and dramatic cuts in all greenhouse gas emissions."