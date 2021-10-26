Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 14:52

Boy (16) who claimed he developed sleep disorder after flu jab settles case for €1.2m

The teenager who cannot be named by order of the court was four years of age when he received the Pandemrix vaccine in November 2009
A 16-year-old boy who sued claiming he developed a rare sleep disorder after receiving a swine flu jab has settled a High Court action for €1.2 million.

The teenager who cannot be named by order of the court was four years of age when he received the Pandemrix vaccine in November 2009.

Her counsel Jonathan Kilfeather SC told the court the boy developed narcolepsy along with cataplexy which involves loss of muscle control, and he will require medication for the rest of his life.

He said the boy suffers extreme fatigue and anxiety at elevated levels, and it is not likely he will ever be able to have a fulltime job.

The latest settlement follows on the case of a 16-year-old boy who settled his action in November last year. That ground-breaking settlement paved the way for the resolution of 80 cases over the Pandemrix vaccine.

It was agreed under the terms of that settlement that 50 per cent of the settlement figure would be paid out.

Extensive benefits

Mr Kilfeather told the High Court on Tuesday in the case before the court the €1.2 million settlement represented 50 per cent of the full value of the case.

The court previously heard there are extensive benefits in the settlement which include educational supports, accommodation costs in relation to third-level education, a “gold” medical card as well as childcare costs.

The boy had through his mother sued the Minister for Health, the HSE, and Glaxosmithkline Biologicals SA (GSK)— the producer of Pandemrix.

GSK was previously given an indemnity by the State concerning any adverse reactions to the vaccine.

The court heard the boy’s parents were satisfied with the settlement. The boy’s father told the court narcolepsy is very misunderstood, and a normal life is practically impossible with it.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey approving the settlement noted it was at the higher end of the scale.

