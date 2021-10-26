Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 14:44

Gardaí found 'nothing of evidential value' in woodland search for missing women

According to gardaí, nothing of evidential value was recovered as part of the search.
Gardaí have said their search of a wooded area in Co Kildare as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob and other missing women has concluded.

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob began a new search of the area following reports of “unusual activity” in the woodland on the evening she went missing.

Gardaí previously said the information about the unusual activity was reported some time ago, but, following a review of the murder investigation, it was deemed more relevant than initially thought.

However, they will remain at the scene to complete necessary site works as a previously undiscovered historical settlement was identified during the search.

Gardaí have said they will continue to keep the families of the missing women updated on the progress of the investigations.

