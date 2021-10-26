Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 14:22

Gun threat made to Leinster House office of Sinn Féin TD

The incident happened shortly after 11am on Tuesday morning, and it is understood the caller left their details with the staff member who received the call.
The office of a leading Sinn Féin TD has received a threat of gun violence.

As reported in The Irish Examiner, it is understood the TD's Leinster House office was contacted by phone from a caller who said they were on their way to the building with a firearm.

As the Dáil in recess, few TDs are present in Leinster House and the TD in question was not in the building at the time of the call.

The incident has been reported the gardaí.

This comes following Taoiseach Micheál Martin calling for a review into the security of politicians last week.

His comments come after concerns that threats and violence against politicians are on the rise internationally with the recent fatal stabbing of British MP David Amess.

