Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 12:53

Medieval Waterford walls defaced with graffiti

Fianna Fáil councillor Eamon Quinlan described the vandalism as 'horrific'
Medieval walls in Waterford city have been defaced with graffiti to the disbelief of the local community.

The centuries-old walls are located in the old Quaker cemetery in Wyse Park and formed part of the old St John’s Priory, according to the Waterford News and Star.

The area has in recent years been the focus of significant civic investment, including a revitalisation programme sponsored by Waterford City and County Council to use Wyse Park as a venue for plays, comedy shows and cultural exhibitions.

Fianna Fáil councillor Eamon Quinlan described the vandalism as “horrific”.

“Our walls are part of our history. A history that has stood the test of time, through wars, famine, neglect etc, so it is really soul crushing to think someone would take a self-centred opportunity to deface these centuries old buildings,” he said.

St John’s Priory was constructed in the 12th century and was adjacent to the Norman-era medieval walls built around the same time.

'Run of graffiti'

Waterford Council’s environment department has committed to cleaning the graffiti off the walls.

Cllr Quinlan said there has been a “a run of graffiti around the city in recent weeks, with the old cannons in the People’s Park being defaced along with numerous areas of the city centre.”

“We are not short of artistic galleries so I would say to these people that if they think their art is worthwhile, then why must they illegally force it onto communities,” he said.

“Worse still when they look to damage our city’s historical landmarks as nothing more than an ego boost.”

